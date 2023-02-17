INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Feb. 19, hunters can apply for spring turkey reserved hunts at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt they apply for.
No late entries will be accepted.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized draw. An email will be sent to all applicants when the draws have been completed. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes.
Specific hunt information as well as locations and individual properties can be found by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Spring turkey hunts on state park-managed lakes will take place at Mississinewa and Salamonie lakes.
Only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once an application is submitted.
The application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a Customer ID number is needed.