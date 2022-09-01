PENDLETON — The Spring Valley Quilt Guild will gave its annual “Quilts in the Park” show Sept. 8-10.
Quilts to be entered in the show must be delivered from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, to Pendleton Historical Museum on Falls Park Drive.
Quilts must have a sleeve for hanging.
Each participant may enter up to two quilts per category and up to four total. The exception is that Spring Valley members may also enter categories 11 and 12 for a total of six quilts.
There is no entry fee, and the show is open to anyone.
Doors will be open for the show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, then 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Recognition will be given Sunday to quilts receiving the most viewers’ choice votes.
The show’s 12 categories are:
1. Hand quilted: all techniques except art quilts
2. Small bed: pieced, machine quilted, perimeter less than 325”
3. Large bed: Pieced, machine quilted, perimeter 325” or larger
4. Bed, Applique: machine quilted, all sizes
5. Small wall: all techniques, perimeter less than 150”
6. Large wall: all techniques, perimeter 150” or larger
7. Art quilts, all techniques
8. Miscellaneous quilted items
9. Theme quilts, “Nine Patch,” any technique, any size; must be recognizable as Nine Patch
10. Quilter’s first time entry in a quilt show
11. Spring Valley 2021 40th Anniversary BOM, members only
12. Spring Valley 40th Anniversary Moda Mystery Quilt, members only
Quilts may be picked up from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, contact Suzie Pierce at 317-750-4001.