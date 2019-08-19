ELWOOD — St. Vincent Mercy, 1331 South A Street, Elwood, will host a series of free digital and PSA blood draw prostate cancer screenings. Available appointments are limited on Friday, Aug. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men. While it often has no early symptoms, screening provides the best opportunity for early detection when treatment is most successful.
The American Cancer Society recommends men consider screening according to the following schedule:
Highest risk: age 40 — Those with more than one first-degree relative (father, brother, son) diagnosed with prostate cancer younger than age 65
High risk: age 45 — African Americans and all men whose father, brother or son were diagnosed with prostate cancer younger than age 65
Average risk: age 50
To schedule an appointment, call 765-552-4584 by Wednesday, Aug. 28.
