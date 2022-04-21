CONNERSVILLE — Indiana Audubon is hosting its annual Spring Gathering at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary on Saturday, April 30.
The event includes speakers, field hikes and youth activities.
Cost is $40 and includes breakfast and a box lunch. Youth under 12 must register but get free admission.
Go to www.indianaaudubon.org/events for registration forms.
For more information about the spring gathering, call 765-205-1255.
Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary is at 3499 S. Bird Sanctuary Road, which is south of Connersville in Fayette County.
Go to www.indianaaudubon.org to learn more about the Indiana Audubon Society and to search for programs.