INDIANAPOLIS — Dec. 19 marked the 25th anniversary of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement’s K-9 program.
The Indiana Conservation Officers’ program started in 1997 with two teams of an officer and a K-9. Because of its effectiveness, the program grew to 13 K-9 units in the state. Each of 10 state DNR Law Enforcement districts has at least one unit.
The Indiana K-9 program is recognized as one of nation’s best and has helped start or train teams from similar agencies in Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington, plus the African country of Zambia.
The program trains Indiana teams in locating a person by signs left behind, wildlife detection and evidence searches, including locating firearms. All K-9s are trained to locate white-tailed deer, wild turkey, waterfowl and ginseng. They may also be trained to locate other species, depending on where in the state they serve.
K-9 teams provide another tool to help stop poaching. K-9 teams have been used to find concealed game and guns, as well as shell casings in road hunting and cases where spotlights have been used to hunt illegally.