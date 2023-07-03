INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has announced 18 days full of basketball-inspired entertainment plans in support of its 2023 theme of “Basketball,” in partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment.
The theme will be activated through multiple interactive experiences and exhibits paying homage to Indiana’s rich basketball legacy.
The Indiana State Fair unveiled plans for custom experiences guests can expect when they arrive at the 166th Indiana State Fair, including:
• HOOPFEST Outdoor Amusement Park (including full size regulation court with tournaments, kids camps, coaches chats, etc.
• Pacers Sports & Entertainment Immersive Exhibit
• Land of Legends: Indiana’s Basketball Legacy, in partnership with Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame
• Space Ham: An Augmented Reality Experience
• 1951 Chevy, Gene Hackman’s car from the movie “Hoosiers” on display
• 18 basketball stories curated for 18 days of the Indiana State Fair. Celebrating the people, the places and the purpose of the game.
• “The Evolution of the Game” exhibit
• The 6th Man Exhibit: “Agriculture and Basketball”
• Hoosier Hardwood Photo Project: A Journey to Indiana’s Historical High School Gyms
• From Trees to Tip-Off Attraction: Indiana Hardwoods & the Game
• Chuck Taylor and Indiana Basketball Exhibit with the Indiana Historical Society
• Cultural art installations celebrating basketball, including sneaker and custom backboard art installation
To view all theme-related “Basketball” experiences visit:
https://www.indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair/entertainment/celebrating-basketball