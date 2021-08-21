INDIANAPOLIS — Record scratch-off sales last year fueled the Hoosier Lottery’s record transfer of $375.5 million to the State of Indiana, according to preliminary and unaudited results announced at Hoosier Lottery’s Commission meeting.
Scratch-off sales of more than $1.3 billion accounted for a majority of the Hoosier Lottery’s $1.737 billion in total revenue reported in fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30. The lottery returns maximum net income to the state annually to fund local police and firefighters’ pensions, the Teacher Retirement Fund and the Lottery Surplus Fund.
Total transfers to the state were $70.9 million (23.3%) over the previous year and 74.3 million (24.7%) over budget.
Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor also noted that the lottery paid out $1.1 billion in prizes to players and $117.5 million in commissions to retailers. More than 4,400 retailers sell Hoosier Lottery products across the Hoosier State.
“We recognize the positive commitment of all our retailers, the hard work and dedication of our employees and certainly the loyalty of our players helped us generate the monies to support our mission of maximizing revenue to the state of Indiana in a socially responsible way,” Taylor said.
