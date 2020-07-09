INDIANAPOLIS — Hunters can apply online for state park deer management draw hunts at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The online method is the only way to apply.
Applicants must possess any valid license to take a deer in Indiana at the time of the application, not including apprentice licenses. Applicants must be Indiana residents (or possess a valid lifetime license to take deer in Indiana) and be 18 years of age by the date of the first hunt. Once an application has been submitted online, information cannot be changed. Applications must be completed by the application deadline of Aug. 17.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. A link to view drawing results will be posted at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt after Aug. 31.
Firearm hunts include any firearm legal to take deer on public land in Indiana. Archery hunts include any archery equipment legal to take deer in Indiana, including crossbows.
Properties participating include Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Fort Harrison (archery only), Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, and Trine State Recreation Area (archery only).
Early hunts are Nov. 16-17, and late hunts are Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.