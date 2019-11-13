INDIANAPOLIS — Select Indiana state park properties will close temporarily for controlled deer management hunts in the coming weeks.
Each hunt runs two days. The first hunt is on Monday, Nov. 18, and Tuesday, Nov. 19. The second is on Monday, Dec. 2, and Tuesday, Dec. 3. The participating state park properties will close to the general public on the evening before each of the two hunts.
Participating state park properties are: Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Prophetstown, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River and Whitewater Memorial state parks, as well as Cave River Valley Natural Area and Trine State Recreation Area.
These state park properties will reopen the morning after each two-day hunt. All Indiana state park properties not mentioned will be operating under normal hours.
Only individuals selected from the draw may participate at any site.
