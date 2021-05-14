INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Park properties are hosting special events on Saturday, May 15, for Kids to Parks Day, a national day of outdoor play designed to connect kids and families with local, state, and national parks.
The day is a chance for children to learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, and natural and cultural history. It also helps foster appreciation for public lands in the next generation.
There are many opportunities to engage children in KTP Day:
• Find planned events and special activities at IN.gov/state-parks/programs/program-schedules.
• Check out the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights with 11 suggested outdoor activities every kid should do. Complete all 11 to become a Hoosier Outdoor Child. See dnr.IN.gov.
• Get started on Hoosier Quest to earn patches and pins at IN.gov/hoosierquest.
• Check out IN.gov/kids for more ideas.
• Share your photos on social media with the hashtag #KidstoParks. You can post them directly to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page at com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs.
For more information, visit parktrust.org/kids-to-parks-day.
