State parks offer free admission Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Admission to Indiana’s state parks, state forests, state recreation areas and fish and wildlife areas where entrance fees are charged will be free Saturday in recognition of National Public Lands Day.
Hardy Lake’s free entry will be on Sunday.
National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort involving public lands.
Volunteer opportunities at DNR properties on Sept. 28 include trail work at Clifty Falls State Park; tree flagging at Greene-Sullivan State Forest; invasive plant removals at Mississinewa Lake and Prophetstown and Chain O’Lakes state parks; cleanups at Blue Grass FWA, Summit Lake State Park and Salamonie Lake; a river sweep at O’Bannon Woods State Park; and clearing archery lanes at J.E. Roush Lake FWA. Many other properties will offer similar volunteer opportunities.
The day is a reminder that public lands are places for outdoor recreation, conservation and making memories with families and friends. Events include hikes, pioneer activities, crafts and live bird shows.
For a complete list of programs, visit calendar.dnr.IN.gov and look for Saturday.
