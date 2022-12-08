MADISON — The yearlong 2023 celebration marking 100 years of interpretive services at Indiana state parks starts with Clifty Falls State Park’s Winter Weekend Getaway from Jan. 6–8.
These naturalist-led special events will combine recreational and interpretive activities. Activities for all ages at Clifty Falls’ getaway will explore wildlife, geology and the arts.
Col. Richard Lieber, founder of Indiana’s state park system, believed that every state park should offer nature guides to inspire and educate guests. In the spring of 1923, Lucy Pitschler, an Indianapolis artist and nature enthusiast, volunteered for three weeks to lead nature hikes at McCormick’s Creek State Park.
After three years of the programs there becoming more popular with all ages, the state hired seasonal naturalists at the park near Spencer as well as at Clifty Falls and Turkey Run state parks.
To join the Clifty Falls weekend, call 812-273-0609 before Dec. 30. The registration fee is $30 a person, which includes an owl canvas painting workshop Jan. 8. For those who don’t want to attend the painting workshop, the registration fee is $20.
Other 100th anniversary celebrations are planned throughout the state. At on.IN.gov/instateparkevents find more details about those and regularly scheduled events. At on.IN.gov/INStateParkHistory find more about the history of nature guides.