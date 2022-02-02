State photography contest about historic preservation
INDIANAPOLIS — The annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest, sponsored by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology, is underway.
The subject of entry photos must be in Indiana, be something designed/built by people and be at least 50 years old. It can be a building that’s been restored to perfection or one that needs some love. The idea is to show the value of historic preservation. Photos of exclusively natural elements are not eligible.
National Historic Preservation Month is May.
The complete rules, guidelines and required entry form are at on.IN.gov/preservation-month. The contest deadline is Friday, April 1.
The photos should be JPEG files of less than 10 MB. Each photo and the required entry form should be emailed to aborland@dnr.IN.gov as attachments. Photographers may submit up to three photos, but each photo and its accompanying entry form must be emailed separately.
You can follow the department’s Instagram account (@Indianadnr) from May 1-7, when the division will do a takeover and feature selected photos and contest winners.
