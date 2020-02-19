ANDERSON — The 15th annual "IHOP National Pancake Day" benefiting Riley Hospital for Children will take place Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Anderson location at 1935 E. 53rd St., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
IHOP restaurants across the state are offering guests one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and accepting donations for leading charity partners during this annual event. In addition to a free short stack of pancakes, IHOP is giving guests the chance to win free pancakes for life and other prizes.
IHOP National Pancake Day is the restaurant’s day of giving to children battling critical illnesses and underscores its longstanding commitment to helping families create more moments together. $16,000 was raised for Riley Children’s Foundation last year and $217,215.56 has been raised for the foundation in the last 14 years.
