ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society will hold its monthly membership meeting on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Anderson Public Library in the Chief Anderson Room on the third floor.
This change in location and time is to allow for the society to provide the presentation by Stephen T. Jackson as part of his “What’s In A Name Series: the “History of Jackson Township,” and to meet in a safe environment where CDC guidelines can be followed.
By changing to the Anderson Public Library, they will be able to practice social distancing, however, it is recommended that you wear a mask for your protection as well as all in attendance.
Therefore, the Madison County Historical Society will be closing at noon Jan. 24. There is no charge to attend this event.
For more information, call 765-683-0052.
