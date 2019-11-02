Students can get application help on Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier students and families are encouraged to get help filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at any one of 37 College Goal Sunday sites across the state on Nov. 3.
Now in its 31st year, College Goal Sunday is a partnership between the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Indiana Student Financial Aid Association, the Lilly Endowment, INvestEd and College Goal Sunday.
Financial aid experts will be available on-site at all locations starting at 2 p.m. Sunday.
For a list of all College Goal Sunday event locations, visit collegegoalsunday.org/index.php/information.
Students can file the FAFSA online at FAFSA.gov or by using the myStudentAid app. The first step for students who have not previously filed the FAFSA is to create a Federal Student Aid ID. Then, each student will need:
- Social Security number
- Alien Registration number (for non-U.S. citizens)
- 2018 federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned
- Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)
- Records of untaxed income (if applicable)
The U.S. Department of Education provides email and live chat assistance for FAFSA filers as well as a helpline at 800-4FED-AID. Hoosier families can also find FAFSA help through INvestEd Indiana at www.investedindiana.org.
Information: 888-528-4719 or via email at awards@che.in.gov.
