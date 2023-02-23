INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, recently welcomed Isabelle Pulley, a Frankton High School student from Frankton, to the Statehouse as a Senate page.
Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.
“I am always excited to meet students from our area and show them how our state government functions,” Gaskill said. “The page program is a wonderful opportunity to experience our legislature and visit our beautiful Statehouse.”
Students in grades 6-12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. Groups serve on Wednesdays.
To learn more about the Senate Page Program, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.