MIDDLETOWN — The Walk Away From Silence Suicide Prevention Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at the Middletown Police/Fire Station, 653 Locust St., Middletown, for shirt pickup or new registration.
Arrive from 9 to 9:30 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m. The walk will take place on the streets of Middletown followed by a butterfly release.
The event is sponsored by Torchlight Counseling Services with support from the community. Proceeds will go the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention.
Pre-registration cost is $15 per person (which includes T-shirt) if made by Aug. 29. Day of registration, $20 per person.
To obtain a registration form, e-mail AdrienneRenae3@gmail.com to get a paper copy; call her at 765-716-2014; or stop by Torchlight Counseling, 458 Locust St., Middletown, to pick one up.
For more information or to make a donation without walking, contact Kayla Hall at 765-444-8019 or e-mail kayla@torchlightcounseling.com.
