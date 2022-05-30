ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art is taking registrations for its Summer Art Camp, which is open to students in grades 1-6.
Camp sessions will be from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday and run from June 13 to July 22.
The cost for one week is $90 for those who are not museum members and $80 for members. The fee covers all materials and a snack. There are discounts for multiple camp registrations.
For registration information, go to www.andersonart.org/summer-art-camps.
WEEK ONE, June 13-17, is full, according to the museum’s website.
WEEK TWO, June 20-24: Art To Wear.
WEEK THREE, June 27-July 1: Native American Art & Design, held in partnership with Andersontown Pow Wow.
WEEK FOUR, July 11-15: Fiber.
WEEK FIVE, July 18-22: 2D.
The museum is at 32 W. 10th St.