ALEXANDRIA — In June, Alexandria Community School Corp. (ACSC) will launch a new summer bookmobile reading program featuring various reading genres and levels for pre-school through sixth grade students.
The bookmobile, named Books On The Go, will provide regular, free access to books with weekly incentives and teacher encouragement to help maintain consistent reading habits over the summer.
Books On The Go will begin its weekly service on June 15, with scheduled stops in Alexandria and one stop in Orestes between 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Through generous donations from local businesses, teachers, and community partners, Books On The Go will be equipped with 700-800 new and gently-used books to loan engaging, age-appropriate fiction and nonfiction texts to students.
Volunteer ACSC staff members are managing and maintaining the summer literacy project.
For years, numerous studies have shown that children who do not read over the summer break decline in reading ability by the time school resumes in August. Open access to reading material has been identified as a key element in improving and enhancing the reading development of children.
