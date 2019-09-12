Swingin’ for SIDS golf tourney set for Saturday
ANDERSON — The fifth annual Swingin’ for SIDS charity golf tournament will be held on Saturday at Grandview Golf Course, 1905 North Shore Blvd.
Registration begins at noon, with tee-off at 1 p.m.
Format is 4-person scramble; $200 per team ($50 per player) and includes 18 holes of golf, golf cart, goodie bag and lunch.
Proceeds from this event will be donated to the Madison County Community Foundation via the Chandler Jude Moore fund. This fund will be used to support research as well as local families and children within the community.
Information: cjmoorememorial@yahoo.com.
