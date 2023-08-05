ANDERSON — Tickets for the 56th season of the Anderson Symphony Orchestra are now on sale with the first of the ASO’s six concerts set for Sept. 23.
Billed as the “Maestro Season” in honor of retiring music director Rick Sowers, the season extends through April 2024, and will include performances by such audience favorites as Sandi Patty, Jon McLaughlin and Metropolitan Opera star Lawrence Brownlee.
All concerts take place at the Paramount Theatre downtown, with ticket prices determined by seat location and availability. Designated age groups — seniors and students — receive special pricing for season packages. Tickets for individual concerts go on sale Aug. 1 as well.
Prior to the launch of the concert season, an ASO summer tradition, “A Little Night Music,” is slated for Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. Guest vocalists Martha Baker Green, Ed Paul Fry and Rick Vale will perform popular music at the outdoor event on the grounds of 1004 N. Raible Ave.
Tickets are $35, and patrons are invited to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Wine, craft beers and snack foods will be available for purchase.
For more information or to secure ticket, call 765-644-2111, stop by the ASO office at 1124 Meridian Plaza, Suite C, or visit andersonsymphony.org.