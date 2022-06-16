ANDERSON — Three guest artists will join the Anderson Symphony Orchestra on June 26 for a “Symphony on the Green” concert that will feature pop rock classics from the 1970s and ’80s. The outdoor event is set for 6 p.m. on the grounds of The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road in Edgewood.
Among the vocalists scheduled to perform are Ryan Ahlwardt, Paul Langford and Sarah Scharbrough McLaughlin.
Ahlwardt is co-host of Indy Now on FOX59 and has been a guest on “The Today Show” and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”
Langford is a Chicago-based singer, composer and keyboard musician who has accompanied such artists as Kenny Rogers, Josh Groban and Celine Dion.
McLaughlin, an Anderson University graduate, is a singer/songwriter with six albums and multiple concert tours to her credit.
Conductor Rick Sowers, now in his 33rd year with the ASO, says the program will be a mix of duets, solos and instrumentals. Much of the music—categorized in the recording industry as “yacht rock”—will be familiar to concertgoers and was made famous by legendary performers such as Carole King, Michael Jackson, Captain and Tennille and Steely Dan.
Tickets for the concert are $25 for adults, $10 for children and are available at andersonsymphony.org or by calling the ASO office at 765-644-2111. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets and will have an opportunity to purchase food and drinks from The Edge. Offsite parking will be available with shuttle service to the performance area.