FISHERS — This will be the final weekend of Kroger Symphony on the Prairie 2022 at Conner Prairie.
- Friday, Sept. 2: “Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute,” a show featuring Neil’s power ballads and up-tempo hits with unrestrained enthusiasm. Multiple performers recreate the much-loved, international pop icon’s timeless classics such as “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Cherry Cherry,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Forever in Blue Jeans” and many more.
- Saturday, Sept. 3: “The Springsteen Experience: A Tribute to the Boss” will be onstage. There has never been an artist who personified the essence and soul of working-class America like Bruce Springsteen. Josh Tanner is a Jersey-grown incarnation of “The Boss.” The cast has the look and sound of the Jersey Shore.
- Sunday, Sept. 4: “Here Come the Mummies.” HCTM’s mysterious personas, cunning songcraft and unrelenting live show will bend your brain and melt your face. Because it contains adult content, it may not be suitable for young children.
Conner Prairie is at 13400 Allisonville Road. Gates open at 6 p.m. with shows starting at 8 p.m. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to attend.
Masks are optional.
General admission lawn seats, reserved seating, table seating or seats in the Sunset Lounge are available for purchase at the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s web site at www.indianapolissymphony.org.