INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, July 8, Kroger Symphony on the Prairie presents Home Again, a tribute to the multi-award winning singer-songwriter Carole King. Deb De Lucca, joined by her band of seasoned musicians, takes the audience on a journey through Carole’s repertoire.
King made her mark with Tapestry in 1971 but was already a well-established songwriter for over a decade. She wrote more than two dozen chart hits, many of which have become standards, for numerous artists such as The Shirelles, The Chiffons, The Drifters, The Carpenters, The Monkees, Herman’s Hermits, Bobby Vee & many more.
On Saturday, July 9, Kroger Symphony on the Prairie presents Never Die Young, A Tribute to James Taylor. Never Die Young was born from two musicians’ great respect for one another and their longing to continue to perform in venues across the U.S. Having been influenced by the legendary style of James Taylor it made even more sense to create a project that paid ultimate respect to his music. Never Die Young will take you down that “Country Road” Taylor wrote about so many years ago and into his living room with songs like “The Secret of Life.”
General admission lawn seats, reserved seating, tables, and seats in the Huntington Bank Sunset Lounge are available for purchase.
Performances begin at 8 p.m. EDT, each evening at Conner Prairie. Gates open at 6 p.m. EDT. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to attend. Masks are optional at Conner Prairie.