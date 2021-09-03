INDIANAPOLIS — As part of the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers Week, Hoosier teachers are invited to visit an Indiana state park, reservoir or state forest for free on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Through a partnership between Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), 2022 CFP Indianapolis Host Committee and CFP Foundation, one-time free admission is available to any DNR property that day when educators present their school ID.
In addition to the free admission, IDOE is partnering with the Indianapolis Host Committee and CFP Foundation to celebrate Indiana’s educators with a range of statewide events.
Throughout the annual weeklong celebration of Extra Yard for Teachers Week, the Indiana college football community will let teachers know they are valued, respected and needed through teacher appreciation events, experiences and giveaways.
This year, the week will be celebrated from Sept. 10-18.
For more information, visit IndyFootball2022.com.
