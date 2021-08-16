TIPTON — The 60th Annual Tecumseh Lodge Pow Wow will be Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5, at the Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds on Ind. 19 in Tipton.
The Tecumseh Lodge Pow Wow Committee, in cooperation with the Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds Board, will continue to monitor the community’s COVID-19 situation and notify the gathering’s chairman about changes affecting it.
The 60th Pow Wow will feature Native American dancing, singing, foods, authentic arts and crafts, traders, educational seminars and programs. The grounds will open at 9 a.m. Dances will take place each day beginning at 1 and 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 4, educational seminars begin at 9 a.m. in the Community Building. A Youth Pow Wow will be at 1 p.m.
On Sunday, Sept. 5, a craft contest and fine arts display will be at 9 a.m. in the Community Building. The fine arts display will feature: “The American Flag in Native American Objects.”
The Pow Wow is open to all dancers and spectators. Admission charge for participants are:
Adults, $5; children under 13, $2; children 4 and under admitted free.
