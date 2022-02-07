ANDERSON — On Monday, Feb. 7, all Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations invite the public to a fundraiser to support the American Tinnitus Association (ATA).
To honor the company’s late founder, Kent Taylor, the restaurants will donate 100% of all profits on Feb. 7 to the organization. More than 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus.
Anderson’s restaurant is at 1925 E. 60th St., Anderson.
In addition to the restaurant fundraiser, through March 31, Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% from the online sales of all Texas Roadhouse-ATA co-branded gift cards to the American Tinnitus Association. The gift cards are available online at texasroadhouse.com.
The American Tinnitus Association (ATA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to people with tinnitus. The ATA helps individuals and families cope, funds research, advocates for better care, and provides trustworthy information to thousands of people every day.
If you or a loved one need information or help managing tinnitus, contact the ATA at (800) 634-8978 or visit ata.org.
