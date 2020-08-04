INDIANAPOLIS — From career dolls to real-world role models, Barbie has been inspiring girls since 1959 — and she isn't done yet! The Children's Museum is partnering with Mattel to celebrate 60 years of Barbie with a new exhibit.
In "Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience," you can explore new dreams. The new exhibit will showcase the iconic Barbie doll and encourage the kind of imaginative play that teaches us that no matter our gender, ethnicity or background, we can all make the world a better place by doing work that excites us, challenges us and brings us fulfillment.
In the exhibit, you can be an airline pilot flying high above the clouds, a fearless surfer catching a wave, a robotics engineer putting a robot to work or a wildlife photographer taking pictures from a jungle jeep. You can also view various Barbie dolls through history and the story behind how Ruth Handler created the iconic doll. And you can explore 11 different careers and learn about the more than 200 careers Barbie has had over the years.
The Children's Museum is currently limited to 25% its pre-COVID capacity. Visitors are expected to follow social distancing requirements, and face masks are required for visitors 2 years old and older, unless medically unable to wear a mask. Playscape and the Tree House of Sport are currently closed.
"Touchable elements in "Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience" are sanitized by staff frequently, and sanitizing wipes are provided for your use. The exhibit will be closed for 30 minutes at noon and 2 p.m. daily for cleaning. Cleaning times are subject to change.
