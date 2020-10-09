MUNCIE — The public will have four opportunities to see “The Children’s Hour,” a play about two schoolteachers falsely accused of being lesbians in the 1930s, beginning Oct. 15 at University Theatre.
Performances by students in the Ball State University Department of Theatre and Dance are Oct. 15-17 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. at the University Theatre.
Lillian Hellman wrote “The Children’s Hour” in 1934. The Ball State production, directed by Veronica Santoyo, shines a light on false accusations and the suffering it causes.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for faculty, students, staff, and seniors. Patrons can purchase tickets and get location information by visiting bsu.edu/theatre, calling 765-285-8749 or visiting the Box Office, located across from Bracken Library’s main entrance, from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and one hour before performances.
Ball State enacted precautions to ensure safety at these events. Masks are required in all campus buildings, and available seats will be marked to ensure physical distancing.
For the latest information on Ball State’s arts and cultural events, visit bsu.edu/artscalendar.
