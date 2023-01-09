MUNCIE — Cornfed Roller Derby will have its season 10v.2 home opener Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in the Memorial Building.
CFRD will take on Naptown Roller Derby, from Indianapolis in the first game of a doubleheader. The second game will be a beginner level mixer, with newer skaters from Cornfed, Naptown and other Indiana teams getting the opportunity to get experience on the track.
The women’s competition is on a flat track.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with a 6 p.m. start for Cornfed vs. Naptown game.
Tickets are $10 in advance through Square or from any CFRD skater or $12 at the door per person, cash or card.
Veterans, college students, EMTs, firefighters and police are $8 with a valid ID; children 10 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket (limit two children per paying adult).
CFRD merchandise will be for sale. Part of all proceeds this season will benefit Muncie Animal Shelter.
The fairgrounds’ address is 210 Wheeling Ave., Muncie.