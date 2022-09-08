ANDERSON — The Doo will perform in the next Summer Concert Series on Friday, Sept 9, at Dickmann Park in Anderson Town Center.
This six-member, Indianapolis-based band has been performing since 2001. It features a wide range of cover songs from Motown and disco to current top 40.
“The Doo is an exciting addition to our extended Summer Concert Series, and the weather looks perfect for an evening concert,” said Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
“We are happy that we are able to continue providing free opportunities for our residents to come downtown for an evening of fun and relaxation as we transition from summer to fall.”
The Big Easy food truck will be on site for refreshments, in addition to the several restaurants and establishments downtown.
There are two additional performance remaining in Anderson’s extended Summer Concert Series. Kandis & Friends takes the stage Sept. 23, and Toy Factory wraps up the concert series Oct. 7.
All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and are free.