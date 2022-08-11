MUNCIE — Folk/roots duo The Small Glories will perform a free outdoor concert as part of the 2022 Muncie Three Trails Music Series.
The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Canan Commons, 500 S. Walnut St., downtown.
Paul Marhoefer will open the show.
The Small Glories are Cara Luft, a founding member of The Wailin’ Jennys; and JD Edwards. Thrown together purely by accident for an anniversary show at Winnipeg’s venerable West End Cultural Centre, the duo both duplicate and reinforce each others’ strengths.
Their 2019 sophomore album, Assiniboine and The Red, led to the duo cleaning up at the 2020 Canadian Folk Music Awards, winning Album of the Year, Ensemble of the Year, and Vocal Group of the Year. They were also named 2019’s “Artist of the Year” by the International Folk Music Awards and were 2020 Juno nominees (Canada’s equivalent of the Grammys).
Complete information about the Muncie Three Trails Music Series can be found at www.munciethreetrails.com.