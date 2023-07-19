ANDERSON — The next summer concert in Anderson’s concert series will be The Woomblies on Friday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets, Anderson.
Well known throughout Indianapolis and surrounding areas, The Woomblies have also developed a solid following of Anderson fans. This band specializes in classic rock and Top 40 with a mix of soul and surprises.
Pork Paradise food truck will be on location in addition to the many various restaurants and venues downtown. Bring your lawn chairs.
On Saturday, the next APD Summer Block Party will be held on Saturday, July 22, at Jackson Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a free hot dog lunch prepared by Anderson Police chefs.
APD and AFD will have officers on location with vehicles and equipment for kids and adults to check out and interact with. SWAT members will have vehicles present, and visitors can try out the battering rams and protective vests, and other gear.
Officers will also have police vehicles on site in addition to police drones, robots, and K9 partners.
Additional entertainment for children includes inflatables, a petting zoo, the new Jackson Park playground equipment, and other surprises. Families can also enjoy information and giveaways from the many nonprofit booths that will be present.
Second Harvest Food Bank will have representatives present with food items for families.