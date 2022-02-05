ANDERSON — The League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Anderson Public Library will host its second 2022 Third House Legislative Review at the Anderson Public Library on Monday, Feb. 7 at 8 a.m.
To allow Madison County residents the opportunity to hear from all of their state legislators in a nonpartisan setting, all state legislators representing Madison County have been encouraged to participate, including: senators Mike Gaskill and Tim Lanane, and representatives Terri Austin, Elisabeth Rowray, Robert Cherry and Tony Cook.
This is a chance for citizens to get their questions answered, learn more about the process and hear where each legislator stands on the issues.
Masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Safe drinks will be provided.
