ANDERSON — Fifty-plus local dessert makers will have their best creations on display — and for sale — at the second annual “Grab ‘n Go Pop-Up Shop” event in the lobby of Madison Park Church of God from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The event will benefit Operation Love Ministries, which has a food pantry where clients choose the items they get and a social services agency that seves Madison County families.
Residents can drop in to meet the bakers, view the masterpieces, make a donation, and take home your favorites. On the half-hour, you can see live demonstrations by bakers showing everything from cake piping to cake painting and making a fruit pizza. You also can click on the Facebook live event page for presales, including free delivery for select items.
Here’s how it works:
• In-person dessert purchases will begin at 5 p.m. based on initial “donation-pricing” for all items.
• Discounts will be posted for remaining items at 6 p.m (50% off). and again at 7 p.m (75% off).
• Operation Love staff will be present to greet you, answer questions and explain the many ways you can volunteer in the weekly food pantry and other special needs services.
Social distancing and masks are recommended. The church is at 6607 Providence Drive.
