ANDERSON — Two former Little 500 drivers and a current Little 500 driver are slated for induction into the Little 500 Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 29, part of the 73rd annual Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW Week.
The Class of 2021 will be formally inducted at a luncheon at Anderson Speedway the afternoon of the Little 500.
Inductees will be:
• Brian Gerster of Fishers, Indiana, driver with 12 starts through 2020; one top-5 finish; five top-10 finishes; has completed 4,080 laps to date.
• Danny Smith of Chillicothe, Ohio, driver with six starts from 1975-2014; shared co-win with Wayne Reutimann in 1979; third in 1975; led two races for 28 laps; Rookie of the Year in 1975; holds record for most years between starts - 35 (1979-2014).
• Bill Tyler of Jackson, Michigan, driver; eight starts from 1986-2001; four top-5s; second in 1989, third in 1988, and fifth in 1987; led three races for 205 laps; 3,471 total laps completed.
Seating is limited at this year’s luncheon, so advance tickets will be the only way to guarantee a seat. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased by sending a check or money order to: Little 500 Hall of Fame, 5027 Pearl St., Anderson, IN 46013. Tickets can also be purchased at the Anderson Speedway Box office.
Information: 765-642-0206 or 765-278-8231.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.