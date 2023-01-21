ANDERSON — Tickets are now on sale for the Anderson Museum of Art’s limited-time event, Mystery at the Museum.
Mystery at the Museum is a combination of a live game of Clue and an escape room experience. The fundraising event is for groups, couples, and individuals age 13 or older.
Tickets are now on sale for all 10 special events. Weekend evenings and Saturday afternoon opportunities are available, as well as a special Valentine’s Day time slot. Only 48 tickets are available per time slot, to allow up to eight people on six teams. Tickets are $25.
Special guest investigators will be Clayton Whitson, Ivy Walsh, Nancy Anderson, JB Shelton, Tom Bannon, Jesse Reynolds, Ben Davis, Matt Rust, Steve Thompson, Sean Kirby, and Kris Zinszer.
Are you ready to solve the mystery? Get your tickets on the AMOA website, andersonart.org.