INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets are now on sale for the recently rescheduled 45th Annual Greater Indianapolis Garage Sale & Marketplace, Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and can be purchased online.
Attendees can shop hundreds of booths in both the Blue Ribbon Pavilion and Champions Pavilion, with a huge assortment of items at bargain prices. Shoppers will find antiques, collectibles, jewelry, new and gently used clothing, arts and crafts, furniture, electronics and more.
The 45th Annual Greater Indianapolis Garage Sale & Marketplace is open to shoppers on Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Indiana State Fairgrounds are located at 1200 E. 38th St., Indianapolis.
When purchased in advance online, one-day tickets are $4 (ages 12+) and $6 for a two-day ticket (ages 12+). At the door during show hours, tickets are $5 for one-day (ages 12+) and $7 for two-day tickets (ages 12+). Kids under the age of 12 are free.
To purchase tickets and for additional information, including to book a booth, visit www.GarageSaleAndMarketplace.com.
