ANDERSON — Only 49 spots remain for the Anderson Museum of Art’s (AMOA) upcoming fundraiser, Over the Edge.
A total of 80 people will have the opportunity to face their fears by rappelling more than 80 feet down the First Merchants Building in downtown Anderson.
Over the Edge, presented by Community Hospital Anderson, will be held on Oct. 23 starting at 9 a.m.
To sign up, participants (Edgers) are encouraged to raise $1,000 for the arts using their own personal event fundraising web page provided by the museum.
The registration process takes only a few minutes and can be done online by visiting andersonart.org/ote.
The limitations for going Over the Edge are minimal. Edgers must be between 100 and 300 pounds. Over the Edge, the company handling the rappelling process, has safety measures in place for those with disabilities.
All ages are welcome, but children must have an adult available to complete all paperwork. Businesses are encouraged to sign up as a team to go Over the Edge.
For every $1,000 raised, businesses can select one individual to rappel.
Attendees will enjoy the children’s fun area, live entertainment, food, and a vendor village.
Additional information about these activities can be found on the event website, andersonart.org/ote.
If your company is interested in sponsoring Over the Edge or participating in the event as a vendor to support elevating the arts in Anderson, visit the website or call AMOA at 765-649-1248 for information.
