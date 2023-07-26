MUNCIE — Blues Music Award winners Tommy Castro & the Painkillers will return to Muncie to perform a free outdoor concert as part of the 2023 Muncie Three Trails Music Series.
The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Canan Commons, 500 S. Walnut St., in the heart of downtown Muncie. Muncie’s own Lovesick Moan will open the show.
Whether he’s squeezing out the deepest blues or playing the funkiest soul grooves, legendary blues and soul giant Tommy Castro knows how to ignite a crowd. Over the course of his still-unfolding career, the guitarist, vocalist and songwriter has released 16 albums ranging from horn-fueled soul and R&B to piping hot blues to fiery rock ‘n’ roll.
He’s performed all over the world, earning countless fans with his legendary, sweat-drenched, exhilarating live shows. Castro’s band, The Painkillers — bassist Randy McDonald, drummer Bowen Brown, and keyboardist Michael Emerson — have now been playing together over seven years.