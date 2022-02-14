HAMILTON COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officer John Gano has been named the 2021 District 4 Officer of the Year.
Gano is assigned to Hamilton County and has been a conservation officer since 1995.
In addition to his normal duties as a field officer, he has been a public information officer, background investigator, boat accident investigator, passenger-for -hire inspector and field training officer.
District 4 covers Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Hamilton, Henry, Howard, Jay, Madison, Randolph, Tipton and Wayne counties.
The district award puts Gano in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is given to the Department of Natural Resources’ top overall conservation officer in the state and is selected from the 10 district award winners.
The Pitzer Award is named after Conservation Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity in Jay County on Jan. 2, 1961.
