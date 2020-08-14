ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Toy Drive is organizing a 5K fundraiser in October to help raise money to purchase toys for its local families.
The “Toy Drive Trot,” a 5K Glow in the Dark Walk, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Beulah Park.
Organizers are also looking for sponsors to be advertised with their name, or business on the back of the shirts. Cost for the sponsorship is $25.
Cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children (4-11 years).
Registration may be made at Casual LifeStyle Realty, 804 S. Park Ave., or at the event at the registration table.
Participants must register before Sept. 3 to receive a T-shirt and glow necklace. A limited number of shirts and necklaces will be available for purchase.
Make checks payable and drop off or mail to: Alexandria Toy Drive, 804 S. Park Ave., Alexandria, IN 46001.
Information: Terri Brenner, 765-623-1974 or terribrenner@rocketmail.com.
