ANDERSON — The Marine Corps Mounds Detachment’s Toys for Tots program campaign is now underway.
The mission is to see that no child in Madison County is without at least one toy on Christmas.
The program depends on the support of many local merchants, who help in the campaign by placing collection boxes in their establishments.
Nonprofits such as The Christian Center and The Salvation Army provide logistics, and the United Auto Workers Retirees have donated the use of the Union Hall as the distribution center.
In 2020, Toys for Tots provided 2,812 children with Christmas toys. The program has spanned more than three decades.
For more information, contact Darrell Baylor, judge advocate, Marine Corps Detachment, at 765-644-7177.
