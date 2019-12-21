INDIANAPOLIS — The DNR seeks nominations for five openings on the state’s Indiana Trails Advisory Board. The openings are for representatives of the following trail-user groups: environmental groups, hikers, mountain bikers, trail support groups, and users with disabilities. Nominations will be accepted by the DNR Division of Outdoor Recreation through Dec. 30.
Nominees should be involved with a regional or statewide organization, club or association related to the trail-user group they would represent. Selected board members would serve a three-year term starting March 1, 2020, and attend quarterly meetings. The meetings are on the first Thursday of March, June, September and December. All meetings start at 3 p.m. local time with locations varying throughout the state.
