ANDERSON — The Facial Pain Association Trigeminal Neuralgia Support Group of Central Indiana will meet via Zoom on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.
This meeting is a "Care and Share," where patients may meet and talk with others about their TN experiences, ask questions, learn about treatments available, and gain support from one another.
Trigeminal Neuralgia is a condition where there is pain affecting the trigeminal nerve, the largest cranial nerve. Symptoms of Type 1 are sudden, severe and shock-like pain on the affected side of the face, which may last from seconds to minutes.
Multiple episodes may occur within a few hours.
Type 2 is characterized by a constant dull ache or burning pain.
Contact Kathy Hays, support group leader, by email at teacherhays50@aol.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
