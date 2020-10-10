INDIANAPOLIS — The Milk Bank, a not-for-profit living tissue bank, has shifted practices to weather the pandemic and protect little lives.
The organization has joined forces with local celebrities, businesses, and restaurants to host a global trivia event to fight infant mortality.
Pints for Preemies presented by Taft Law will be held on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.
Freedom Kolb, executive director, said that they were challenged to not only protect the milk supply, but also find "a creative approach to raise funds and engage the public in combating infant mortality."
The Milk Bank has rebranded Pints for Preemies, its annual in-person fundraiser, as a virtual trivia competition event which will allow supporters to stay safe and still make a difference.
Like nonprofits, the restaurant industry has been dealt a blow from COVID-19.
Instead of asking for financial support, the organization leveraged visibility for mission support.
And local restaurants stepped up.
Hambone’s Entertainment is on the team to host an event that promises fun for all ages and regions.
Team donations start as low as $20 and can be made at www.themilkbank.org. A limited number of sponsorships and pint partnerships are still available.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.