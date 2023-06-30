MUNCIE — It’s a First at Muncie’s First Thursday — a 20-trombone team is set to sound off on the stage at Canan Commons on Thursday, July 6, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“Brass en Masse” is the Bernie Pressler Trombone Choir making a special appearance at July’s downtown arts walk evening, and it is sponsored by America’s Hometown Band of Muncie.
The choir is named in honor of the late Bernard Pressler — professional trombonist and instructor for many years at Ball State University, and progenitor of the BSU Trombone Choir.
This free performance by the Pressler players has all the voices expected of a choir — soprano, alto, tenor and bass.
Through the different trombones, these voices create a uniquely warm brass sound. The music repertoire includes bits of classic, secular, swing and pop tunes.
This ensemble is led by Don Lamb, former student of Pressler, retired band director, and long-time trombonist with America’s Hometown Band.