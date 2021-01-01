MADISON COUNTY — Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the reassignment of Trooper Jared Fradenburgh to the Intelligence and Investigative Technologies Section. Trooper Fradenburgh was recognized in a ceremony which took place on December 18th 2020, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Fradenburgh is a native of Middletown, Indiana. He was homeschooled and graduated in 2013. He attended Ball State University before joining the Army National Guard where he served from 2014 until 2020.
Fradenburgh graduated from the 76th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in 2016 and was appointed as a Trooper assigned to the Fort Wayne Post. Fradenburgh transferred to the Pendleton Post in 2019 where he has served until his current reassignment.
During his career Fradenburgh has served as a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon. He is also a background investigator as well as a certified DRE (Drug Recognition Expert).
Trooper Fradenburgh and his wife currently reside in Madison County.
