PENDLETON — Trunk-or-Treat in the Park, hosted by the Pendleton Christian Church Kids Ministry, will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, in Falls Park. The event will take place, rain or shine.
Groups and other organizations, including nonprofits, are welcome to join and register, provided they agree to decorate a vehicle and pass out candy/prizes for kids.
The road by the front entrance of the park will close about 10 a.m. to allow the Halloween Parade passes through. To ensure everyone’s safety during the event, the road will remain closed until Trunk-or-Treat ends at noon.
To register your vehicle or for more information, contact Laura Wise at laura@pendcc.org or call/text her at 317-400-9066. Set-up will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
